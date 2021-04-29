fire

Photo by Jayne Dietz

The Elk River Fire Department used two houses on Main Street for training burns on the last two Saturdays. The homes are being removed to make room for the new Elk River Municipal Utilities Field Services building. Construction of the facility will begin in July. The Elk River City Council on April 19 took action to prepare for the issuance of bids for bonds, which once issued will be paid for with water utility’s revenue.

