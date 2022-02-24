A fire that authorities suspect may have been started by a candle damaged an Elk River apartment building Monday, Feb. 21.
Authorities received a call of a fire alarm at the building at 1227 School St. at 12:22 p.m.
Here’s how the scene unfolded, according to the Elk River Police report.
A police officer and the Elk River Fire Department duty officer arrived within a minute of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming out a third-floor apartment patio. The resident of the apartment exited with the assistance of the duty officer and was wet from the sprinklers going off. She said that the apartment was empty except for her dog, which was later recovered alive by another resident.
The building was evacuated.
Meanwhile, the apartment resident said she was only home for about 10 minutes and had lit a candle with incense in the living room, near the couch and patio door.
She encountered heavy smoke after trying to put the fire out and was later transported by ambulance to the hospital to be evaluated.
The apartment sustained smoke, fire and extensive water damage. section of the apartment building also sustained water damage.
The Red Cross responded to assist. The apartment building manager also contacted maintenance personnel to assist with issues as a result of the damage.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson told the Star News that three families were displaced.
Dickinson credited the fast response and the fact that the building is sprinklered to limiting the smoke, fire and water damage. The fire remains under investigation, he said.
