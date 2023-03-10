by Jim Boyle
The Elk River bantam AA team took the ice March 10 at 10:30 a.m. to play Waseca in their first game of the 2023 VFW State AA Bantam Hockey Invite at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Their hope and that of the single-A Elk River team is to win the tournament that runs through Sunday, but they’re thankful for the tournament whether or not they do. It is not lost on the players that veterans are once again putting on the tournament, especially this year as the bantam program has stepped up its effort to help these young men and women who also play their favorite sport.
The leadership of the Elk River bantam hockey program and the coaches have been pushing character traits of selfless service, teamwork, leadership, and accountability. The Furniture and Things Community Event Center has made it easier in some respects.
“We are striving to develop these qualities in these hockey players,” said Jeb Kotzian, a bantam hockey manager. “We want them to understand the importance of these values in arenas outside of the hockey setting.”
Kotzian helped bring in Brig. Gen. Charles G. Kemper on Nov. 15, 2022, for a talk and a chance to eat together in the banquet space.
They followed it up with a more recent visit from an Elk River High School graduate who’s now Lance Cpl. Neiko Jeanetta of the United States Marines. One of Elk River High School’s 2021 hockey team talked about accountability and integrity.
One of Jeanetta’s high school coaches told a story about him when he was the captain. Jeanetta had noticed one of the younger players had no locker space and was relegated to a folding chair.
“Neiko removed his name tag off of his locker area and replaced it with the new younger player,” the coach said. “He said Neiko then sat on the folding chair with no locker the entire year, thus confirming to the kids that integrity, accountability and being a team is the Elk River way.”
Kemper jump-started this effort focused on developing character in the players as much as skating and stick-handling skills.
Kemper talked about accountability and team sports.
Kemper began his military career in 1987 as an enlisted member of the Illinois Army National Guard, and he later went active duty and served in the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
He went from serving in an infantry to leading soldiers into battle in tours to places like Kosovo and Kuwait. He has earned numerous degrees and an array of military training and education.
He said he now serves as the assistant division commander, Maneuver, 34th Infantry Division at the Joint Forces headquarters in Arden Hills as well as the deputy commanding general, Army National Guard for the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia.
He has won numerous medals and badges for his service.
But in saying all that, he told the athletes it fills him with gratitude to know how many people were supporting him throughout all of his progressions in the military and life.
“Parents, teachers, coaches in high school, commanders and others who took the time to invest in me and underwrite a lot of mistakes,” he said.
Kemper went through a slideshow with examples of accountability as it relates to leaders and those who are role models.
He also talked about what it means to be trustworthy and competent. He also talked about natural talent.
“No one makes it to the top with natural talent alone,” he said. “They combine natural talent with an incredibly hard work ethic.”
He encouraged players to study their sport, work hard, do the physical and cardio training it takes and to fully engage in team training and practices..
“Know yourself, your strengths and weaknesses and be honest with yourself,” he said. “Work on your weaknesses and leverage your strengths on behalf of the team.”
He said he has discovered every time he has gotten to serve at higher echelon, there are new things to learn.
“My strong desire is I want to do my best ... so my soldiers never have to suffer because of incompetence on my part,” he said. “I want to make sure they have the best possible chance to complete their mission. And by doing that I am doing right by the country and the U.S. Army.”
He spoke to the hockey players and engaged them in conversations about who their mentors were. He said the best teams don’t care who gets the puck, who scores the goal, who blocks the shot, but it’s the final outcome that determines whether they get any glory or not.
Players were challenged to ask questions, and they took it seriously. One of the players in attendance asked him what the hardest decision he ever had to make was.
Kemper said having to lay off a company commander.
“I don’t pride myself on this,” he said. “I care about my entire team.”
He said it wasn’t just the decision that made it hard. It was also important to deliver the message to that person in a way that was respectful while also effectively communicating the support network that was available.
He noted that in relieving a company commander, he had some culpability, having trained this person from an E4 to a company commander.
Bantam program making good use of event center
The bantam hockey program plans to continue to use the community event center for such visits.
“I believe this is the goal of why this facility was built,” Kotizian said. “It brings members of the community together. In this instance it is the hockey teams with VFW members, a speaker, and dinner. That is exactly what this facility was designed to do.”
The dinners give players a chance to get to know the speakers, and the local members of the VFW who are also invited.
“This gave the team time to eat along side the VFW members,” Kotzian said. “I believe that there is a lot of great experience that the hockey players can learn from these vets.
“But, in order for that to happen, we have to put in the time. Building relationships, developing trust, and coming to a place where you can be open about ideals such as these doesn’t happen over night. So eating together, as simple as it seems, provides the space for that to happen. And now that the FTCEC is there, that gives us the physical space to make it happen.”
Bantam coach Adam Sharratt said the speaker resonated with his players, and sacrificing one’s self for a team has been an A-topic all year with the group.
“Blocking shots, giving/taking hits, having a selfless attitude has all been discussed and shown by guys this year,” Sharratt said.
Bantam coach Jake Johnson said: “I think the kids loved it. My boys like hearing the stories of leadership and adversity. I believe it did have a positive impact.”
Elk River bantams were expected to be primed and ready for this weekend’s tournament.
