by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
Three finalists have emerged as the future chief of the Big Lake Police Department.
Nine semi-finalists were presented to the Big Lake City Council by consulting firm Baker Tilly, which has been conducting the police chief search for the city of Big Lake. The semifinalists were reviewed by the Big Lake City Council on June 15. From that field of nine semi-finalists, City Council members chose four finalists who were offered an opportunity to interview for the position. However, council members Ken Halverson and Kim Noding lobbied for offering six candidates interviews.
One of the four finalists withdrew from consideration, according to Big Lake City Clerk Gina Wolbeck.
On Tuesday, June 21, the City Council set Tuesday, July 12 as the interview date.
The Big Lake Police Chief finalists include two men who work or worked for county sheriff offices and one who works for a Twin Cities suburban police department.
The finalists are: Kenneth Dvorak of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jeanetta, who recently retired from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, and John Kaczmarek of the Robbinsdale Police Department.
Kenneth Dvorak
Dvorak is a sergeant with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a position he has held since 2008. Dvorak served as a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office from 2006 to 2008.
In 2004-2005, Dvorak served as a law enforcement senior advisor for the United States Department of State through DynCorp International, a provider of sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions in over 30 countries worldwide.
He also served as a deputy sheriff for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office in San Bernadino, California from 1995 to 2003.
Dvorak also had a job in the private sector, serving as vice president of New Prague-based Dvorak Accounting from 2003 to 2006.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University and a master’s degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Phoenix.
Timothy Jeanetta
Jeanetta has spent his entire 27-year career in law enforcement with Sherburne County. He retired from the department on Jan. 6.
He had been employed as a patrol sergeant with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, a position he held since 2021.
From 2008 to 2022, Jeanetta served as a sergeant with Sherburne County’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
From 1998 to 2022 he served as a field training officer, and from 2005 to 2008 was Sherburne County’s narcotics investigation sergeant. He also spent 1999 to 2008 as a K-9 narcotics handler for the county.
Jeanetta has worked as a general investigator, a school liaison officer and a member of the county’s emergency response unit.
He began his career in Sherburne County as a patrol deputy in 1995.
Jeanetta holds a associate of arts degree from North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.
John Kaczmarek
Kaczmarek has spent his entire 16-year career in law enforcement with the Robbinsdale Police Department.
He is currently the police captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, a position he has held since 2020.
A patrol sergeant from 2014-2020, Kaczmarek has also represented Robbinsdale on the West Metro SWAT team from 2013 to 2020.
Kaczmarek served as a police investigator from 2012 to 2014, and a field training officer in 2010-2011.
He joined the Robbinsdale Police Department in 2006 as a community service officer, a position he held for three years. He was then promoted to patrol officer, a position he held for four years.
Kaczmarek holds a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement and a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
