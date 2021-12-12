Elk River firefighters and their families are on a mission to ensure youth in the area have at least one gift under the tree this holiday season.
The deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 12, and one group of children the drive has not netted is for that of teenagers.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson praised the efforts of the foundation leading the effort and the community that has started coming through for the kids.
“The foundation, led by the significant others of the firefighters, are helping us make it a success,” Dickinson said. “They’re starting to get a lot of gifts. The one thing we’re short on is gifts for teenagers.
“We have a lot of unfortunate teenagers that are going to go without, so we’re trying to fill that void.”
New, unwrapped gifts for youth can be dropped off at the following locations through this weekend. They are:
• Elk River City Hall
• AEGIR Brewing Company
• Elk River Lutheran Church
• Furniture and Things Community Event Center
• Kemper Drug
• Replenish Nutrition
• Snap Fitness/Fuse Fitness Coaching
• Zylstra Harley-Davidson, Elk River
• 101 Market (Otsego)
Popular items to consider donating include: dolls, movies, cars, board games, sports equipment and arts and crafts.
Those who are unsure of what to donate are welcome to donate gift cards, which are helpful in filling the gaps among age groups for which gifts are needed. Gift cards such as VISA, Amazon, or gas cards make great gifts in addition to toiletries, perfume and cologne.
