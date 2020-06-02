The filing period for two seats on the Elk River City Council and three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners closed on Tuesday, June 2.
Here’s a look at who has filed as of 5 p.m. on June 2.
Elk River City Council:
Ward 2: Matt Westgaard; Christopher E. Imig; Mary McDevitt Kraljic
Ward 3: Mike Beyer; Josh Hassing
Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:
District 1: Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent; Andrew Hulse, Elk River.
District 3: Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent; Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.
District 5: Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent; Bryan D. Lawrence, Princeton
Minnesota Senate
District 30
Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, (incumbent)
Diane Nguyun, DFL, Elk River
House of Representatives
District 30A
Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.
Chad Hobot, DFL, Elk River
District 30B
Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, incumbent.
Brad Kovach, DFL, Otsego
Candidates for Zimmerman and Otsego council and mayoral seats may file starting July 28 through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.