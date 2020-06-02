The filing period for two seats on the Elk River City Council and three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners closed on Tuesday, June 2.

Here’s a look at who has filed as of 5 p.m. on June 2.

Elk River City Council:

Ward 2: Matt Westgaard;  Christopher E. Imig; Mary McDevitt Kraljic

Ward 3: Mike Beyer; Josh Hassing

Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:

District 1: Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent; Andrew Hulse, Elk River.

District 3: Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent; Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.

District 5: Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent; Bryan D. Lawrence, Princeton

Minnesota Senate

District 30

Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, (incumbent)

Diane Nguyun, DFL, Elk River

House of Representatives

District 30A

Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.

Chad Hobot, DFL, Elk River

District 30B

Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, incumbent.

Brad Kovach, DFL, Otsego

Candidates for Zimmerman and Otsego council and mayoral seats may file starting July 28 through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates.

Tags

Load comments