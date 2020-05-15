The filing period for two seats on the Elk River City Council and three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners opens on Tuesday, May 19 and closes Tuesday, June 2.
Before a general election, there is a two-week filing period during which candidates can submit their affidavit of candidacy to the filing officer.
Candidates for U.S. senator and U.S. representative as well as state senator and state representative and any judicial office may also file from May 19 until June 2 at 5 p.m. Candidates for soil and water supervisor may file from May 19 until June 2 at 5 p.m.
The filing dates for school district offices such as school board member depend on whether the school district holds primaries or not.
The Elk River Area School District is no longer part of the primary election system, so the filing period for the general election in November is from July 28 to August 11. The seats that will be up for election are those currently held by Holly Thompson, Joel Nelson and Christi Tullbane. All are at-large seats.
The filing dates for city offices such as mayor and council member depend on whether the city holds primaries or not. Candidates in cities where a primary is possible may file from May 19 until June 2 at 5 p.m.
Open seats exist for Ward 2 and Ward 3 of the Elk River City Council, posts currently held by Matt Westgaard and Nate Ovall, respectively.
Ovall has announced he is not running for reelection. Mike Beyer has announced he is running for the Ward 3 seat.
There are three seats up for election on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners. They include District 1 Commissioner Barb Burandt, District 3 Commissioner Tim Dolan and District 5 Commissioner Lisa Fobbe.
Candidates in cities where a primary is not held, like Otsego and Zimmerman, may file from July 28 until August 11 at 5 p.m. Candidates in towns that hold elections in November may file from July 28 until August 11 at 5 p.m.
