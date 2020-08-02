Filings for School Board as well as mayor and council posts in Otsego and Zimmerman close Aug. 11

The filing period for candidates interested in running for mayor or city council in Zimmerman and Otsego started on July 28 and run through Aug. 11. The same is true for Elk River Area School Board candidates. Here’s a summary of those who filed by 11 a.m. on July 30.

Filing tracker for local offices

Elk River Area School Board

Four at-large seats open: Joel Nelson, Ramsey; Holly M. Thompson, Zimmerman; Christi Tullbane, Rogers. Nelson, Thompson and Tullbane are incumbents.

Zimmerman Mayor and City Council

Mayor: Incumbent Nick Stay

Council: None as of 11 a.m. on July 30

Otsego Mayor and City Council

Mayor: Incumbent Jessica Stockamp

Two council seats: Incumbent Cory Tanner and Brittany Moores

