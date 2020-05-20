Elk River City Council:

Ward 2: None as of 3:37 p.m. on May 20

Ward 3: Mike Beyer, Elk River

Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:

District 1: Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent; Andrew Hulse, Elk River.

District 3: Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent; Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.

District 5: Lisa Fobbe, incumbent.

Senate District 30

None as of 3:37 p.m., May 20

House of Representatives

District 30A

Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.

District 30B

Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, incumbent.

