Elk River City Council:
Ward 2: None as of 3:37 p.m. on May 20
Ward 3: Mike Beyer, Elk River
Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:
District 1: Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent; Andrew Hulse, Elk River.
District 3: Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent; Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.
District 5: Lisa Fobbe, incumbent.
Senate District 30
None as of 3:37 p.m., May 20
House of Representatives
District 30A
Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.
District 30B
Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, incumbent.
