The U.S. Congress has constitutional authority to enact laws to enforce the 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 23th, 24th and 26th amendments in the US Constitution.
It is authorized in these amendments by the following clause or one similar having this same meaning. “The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.” The 15th, 19th, and 26th amendments are existing constitutional law, supreme laws, forbidding anyone from denying or abridging the right to vote for people of all races, colors, genders and all 18 years and older.
Today we are witnessing many states enacting laws abridging the rights of many to vote, these laws are usually being applied unequally which would then also violate the 14th amendment. Republicans in congress are obstructing the passing of federal laws designed to enforce existing constitutional laws. They do this by using the senate filibuster. They are not preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States which their oath requires. This cannot stand as it puts our democracy and the rule of law in serious jeopardy therefore the senate needs to modify the filibuster rule now.
It is just not right to require a super majority vote in the senate for passing laws enforcing existing supreme constitutional laws. Modify (carve out) the filibuster rule to exempt all proposed federal laws from the filibuster rule for those laws enforcing the above stated constitutional laws as defined in these amendments. The Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision was decided in 1973 by declaring it constitutional based on the 14th amendment therefore the filibuster should not apply to a law Codifying Roe v Wade into federal law if the filibuster is modified as stated above. — Gordon Grimson, Elk River, SD30 DFL, Director
