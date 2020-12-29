The fight against buckthorn at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River will continue in 2021.
In November 2018, the city was awarded a grant for $362,000 for improvements to Woodland Trails Regional Trails through the Parks and Trails Legacy Grant Program. This grant included money for the nature play area, picnic shelter, wayfinding signage, archery range and invasive species management.
As part of the grant the city received $30,000 for invasive species management and committed $50,000 from the park maintenance division operating budget as an in-kind match.
The city got quotes from four vendors, with the lowest responsible bidder being Natural Resources Services with a cost per acre of $750 in priority area No. 1, $573 per acre in area No. 2, and $753 per acre in area No. 3.
Staff recommended entering into an agreement with Natural Resources Services for buckthorn removals not to exceed $80,000. Treatment will be conducted on the entirety of the top two priority areas.
