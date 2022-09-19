Back row, left to right (behind the hose): Chad Yess, Connor Allen, Matt Pooler, Ben Jongewaard, Kris Prescott, Collin Hulinsky, Anthony Hooper, Keith Koshiol, Ashley Sanders, Kassie Nelson, Terry Elliott, Jeremy Collins, Phil Luitjens, Kent Tietz, Mike Tietz, Andy Bentzen, Dave King, Justin Ryti, Trent Collins, Joe Evenson, Gordon Myette, Deputy Chief Jeff Smith, Jake Collins, Dan Hampton, Garrett Erdman and Deputy Chief Joe Libor.
In front, left to right: Assistant Chief Mark Wandersee, Fire Chief Mark Dickinson, Council Member Garrett Christiansen, Mayor John Dietz, City Administrator Cal Portner, State Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, and Council Member Mike Beyer.
An antique Elk River Fire Department fire engine and its occupants wait for the start of their ride.
Abe Brixius, a 5-year-old Elk River boy, was happy to be snapped into the seat of a fire truck by his mother while his father and younger brother Cameron looked on.
The Elk River Fire Department had many demonstrations, including ones to show a car fire being extinguished and the Jaws of Life being used to perform extrications.
Peyton Carlson, a 3-year-old Elk River girl, (shown in the photo inset) was also among the many to spray a fire hose. She followed it up with some ice cream.
Children and families enjoyed rides in the Elk River Fire Department’s antique fire engine.
This youth enjoyed ringing the bell on the front of one of the department’s fire trucks.
Eldric Doyah, 2, of Elk River, was among the many children to take a turn spraying a faux fire with a fire hose.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson addressed the crowd of people who came out for the grand opening ceremonies.
Elk River Fire Chaplain Brian Leyh with firefighters Keith Koshiol and Ashley Sanders in the background.
Firefighters Kassie Nelson and Terry Elliott did the honors of performing a ceremonial uncoupling. They were flanked by Ashley Sanders on the far left and Jeremy Collins on the far right.
The Elk River Fire Department held its grand opening of Fire Station 3 in conjunction with its annual open house.
Rather than a ribbon cutting, the department decided to give the ceremonial opening a firefighter twist with the uncoupling of a hose. One of the department’s newest firefighters (Kassie Nelson) and the department’s senior firefighter (Terry Elliott) were selected to do the honors.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson was ecstatic about the turnout for the momentous day.
“We cannot thank our community enough for all the support,” Dickinson said. “We are very fortunate to serve this great community.”
