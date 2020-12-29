The city of Elk River is seeking federal funding from the 2025 Transportation Alternative solicitation and the required local funding match for future maintenance of two proposed trail segments along Sherburne County Road 40 (Cleveland Street) and County Road 13 (Twin Lakes Road), should the project be selected.
The Transportation Alternative program allows for up to 80% of eligible project construction costs up to a maximum of $800,000. The city would be responsible for design costs and the 20% match for construction costs.
The project cost is estimated at $940,000 and $750,000 in federal money is being sought. Elk River’s share would be paid for with proceeds from the Active Elk River bond sales identified for trail improvements.
