Congressman Tom Emmer issued the following statement on Feb. 16:
“Last week’s tragic shooting at the Allina Health Clinic remains top-of-mind as we reflect on the incredible life of Lindsay Overbay and stand with Allina and the entire Buffalo community during this difficult time.
“I want to thank our first responders for responding to this tragic incident and apprehending the individual responsible. As we keep all of the victims in our prayers and more information about this horrible situation comes to light, my office stands ready to assist. Please do not hesitate to reach out if me or my office can ever be of assistance to you or your family.”
