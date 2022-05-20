Seven-year-old Ryder Erickson, of Elk River, has been selected to have his coloring contest submission featured on the 2022 Elk River Farmers Market tote bag.
These tote bags are free for attendees who come to the market on opening day (Thursday, June 16) while supplies last. This isn’t your average reusable bag, either — they’re insulated to keep items hot or cold, with a zip-top and a flat bottom.
They will also have Erickson’s artwork. The boy is a first grade student who has taken a strong interest in art. His mom, Lindsey Erickson, said he likes to watch YouTube videos on how to draw. Apparently, the award-winning artist is catching on. After learning of the contest, he got right to work. He drew his winning entry all by himself. Asked what he thought about winning the contest, he said it was “cool.”
Each week from June 16 through Oct. 6, the Park Plaza lot downtown hosts the Elk River Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. (September and October hours are 3-6 p.m.).
The 2022 Farmers Market sponsors this year are Elk River Senior Living, First Bank Elk River, Guardian Angels Senior Services, Health Partners Three Rivers Orthodontics, Health Partners Riverway Clinic, Kemper Drug and Gifts, State Farm Gleitz Insurance Agency Inc., T-Mobile and Vision Transportation.
