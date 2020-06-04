by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Despite a global pandemic, the Elk River Farmers Market will go on.
The annual summer staple opens for the 2020 season on Thursday, June 11, in downtown Elk River with some modifications due to the coronavirus. Hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. weekly through Oct. 1.
Mayor John Dietz said he’s very glad the city is able to offer the farmers market to residents.
“Karen (Wingard) has worked very hard to make the farmers market a reality under very trying conditions,” Dietz said. Wingard coordinates the market for the city.
Dietz thinks the farmers market will create a positive experience for many people. It has been very successful in the past, and the mayor said he looks for that to continue.
Some steps are being taken to ensure public safety due to the coronavirus crisis.
Wingard said they are encouraging people to wear masks and hand-washing stations will be located throughout the market for shoppers to use.
Other modifications include:
•The market will be located in the back corner of the parking lot at 716 and 720 Main St. to allow for more spacing, with the possibility to condense as the season progresses if guidelines allow, Wingard said.
•Special guests will not be at the market this season, including community table guests, the library, 4-H and different city departments.
•Master gardeners, who had been in weekly attendance at the market the last few seasons, will not be there in person. However, Wingard said they encourage people to call the Hort Line at 763-765-3080 with any gardening or plant questions.
•There will be modifications to both the Senior Days and Power of Produce program to account for public health safety. Wingard said market sponsors have been wonderful as far as adapting to the changes.
Vendor stalls are full for 2020 and there is a waiting list for additional vendors, she said.
One of the new vendors is Anna Voigt of Split Rock Eats, who will be selling homemade cookies. Just 13 years old, Anna will be an eighth grader at Salk Middle School in the fall and is the daughter of Mark and Carin Voigt, of Elk River.
Anna plans to sell chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and monster cookies the opening day of the market. She also makes oatmeal raisin, peanut butter and “everything” cookies, which will be sold other weeks at the market.
Anna said she learned to make cookies by baking with her parents and her grandmothers. She also has added to her knowledge by reading and watching cooking shows and YouTube videos.
“I really like making cookies,” she said.
She started bringing cookies to her friends at school and then began selling cookies at the farmers market in Milaca last year.
“It was a good start,” she said. “It was smaller than Elk River, but it was manageable for my first year.”
Her dad said it was Anna’s idea to start a cookie business and they encouraged her, making sure she learned how to run a business in the process. One of the steps she accomplished was to complete training to be registered under the state’s Cottage Food Law. She also figured out her expenses so she would know what to charge for her cookies.
“She’s a go-getter,” her dad said.
Another new vendor this year is Marlene Brooks of Marlene Brooks Farm. While this is her first year at the Elk River Farmers Market, she’s by no means new to the business.
Brooks said she was a vendor at the Minneapolis Farmers Market for about 50 years, first selling goods from the family’s 80-acre vegetable farm and greenhouse operation in Brooklyn Park before development necessitated a move to Elk River 25 years ago. She continues to operate her farm today in Elk River.
Brooks will be selling plants — vegetables, herbs and flowers — in the early weeks of the Elk River Farmers Market.
“Later on I’ll be selling cut flowers, jams and jellies, pickles and vegetables,” she said.
Brooks said customer preferences have changed a lot over the years. People used to can and would buy vegetables by the bushel.
Now they buy enough for a meal or two.
Brooks said she enjoys dealing with people at the farmers market and takes pains to make sure her produce is fresh.
She is not the only member of her family who will be at the Elk River Farmers Market. Her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Karen Brooks, own K and B Gardens in Elk River and are a returning vendor.
Bruce Wry, known as the cheese guy, is another returning vendor. He will be back selling 18 varieties of Wisconsin cheese. He said his top three sellers are fresh cheese curds, garlic and herb cheese and queso jalapeno cheese.
Wry, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, got into the cheese business through his dad.
“We’ve been selling cheese for 41 years now. My dad retired about five, six years ago,” Wry said.
He and his brothers sell cheese at about 15 farmers markets a week.
“I like everything about it,” Wry said, noting that the people are nice, the money is good and the atmosphere is enjoyable.
