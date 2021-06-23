farmers market

The Elk River Farmers Market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in the northwest corner of the parking lot behind Kemper Drug in downtown Elk River.

There will be live music by Zakk Grandahl from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The farmers market will be open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 7.

