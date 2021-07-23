Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone interested in stretching their food budget. The program is announcing its first-ever meat pack featuring all Minnesota-raised proteins for $26. These meat packs will be offered during August this year, including in Elk River.
These meat packs will include:
• 1 pound of ground beef from Blooming Prairie Natural Beef in Blooming Prairie.
•1 pound of ground turkey from Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls.
•1 pound of walleye from Red Lake Nation Fishery in Redby.
•14 ounces of Wild Rice Asiago Brats from Big Steer Meats in St. Paul.
Fare for All is a community-based and supported program, open to all. The mission is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted, no checks.
Some sales are being run as drive-throughs, some have moved back indoors with extra safety precautions. Masking requirements vary by host location. For additional information, visit fareforall.org and follow Fare for All on Facebook, @fareforall.
The Elk River sale will take place at Central Lutheran (1103 School St. NW). The next sale is Friday, Aug. 6 from, 2-4 p.m. (no pre-registration).
Please note that sales are subject to change; this may be last-minute. Stay updated via the Facebook page, fareforall.org, or by calling 763-450-3880.
See fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org/find-a-site/ for all locations.
