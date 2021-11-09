Holiday packs to be available at Central Lutheran on Dec. 6
The holidays are just around the corner, and Fare for All, a community program that offers affordable groceries, is ready to help with your family’s feast. Fare for All’s Holiday Packs will be available in December.
Holiday Packs will be available at Fare for All’s Elk River location at Central Lutheran, 1103 School St. NW. The holiday sales in Elk River will be indoors with masks and physical distancing on Monday, Dec. 6, from 2-4 p.m. (this shift to Monday is just for December). No need to call or register in advance. See www.fareforall.org for more information and all available locations.
The December Holiday Pack is $30 and includes (subject to change based on availability): 6-plus-pound bone-in ham, 2.5-pound boneless rotisserie chicken, a 1.5-pound Hormel pork tenderloin, and more (all frozen).
“Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator. “This year our goal is to return to as many of our locations as possible while serving folks as safely as we can.”
Fare for All is a community-based and community-supported program of The Food Group, a local nonprofit. Fare for All’s mission is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. The program has been around for over 30 years and is open to everyone. Debit, credit, cash, or EBT payments accepted. The more community members who shop with Fare for All, the better the value for everyone.
For the safety of all during the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering — even if you’re vaccinated. For additional information or food sale locations, visit www.fareforall.org or follow Fare for All on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fareforall/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.