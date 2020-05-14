by Jim Boyle
Editor
Molly Hickerson, a 2016 Elk River High School graduate, was supposed to have her college graduation ceremony on May 9 on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The former Elk turned Maverick was at home in Elk River instead, sharing a curbside order of Olive Garden in the company of her mom and two brothers when her extended family surprised her with a car parade set to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Molly graduated from MSU with a degree in psychology with an emphasis on child development. She said there were times she didn’t know if she was going to make it. Then, she had to finish her last two courses in abnormal psychology and cognitive behavior through distance learning. She had to dig deep.
With the encouragement of friends and family and a love of psychology, she made it.
“I’m really proud of myself,” she said.
To hear the graduation march in her yard blaring from her grandmother’s boom box with a stream of cars parading in front of her house brought tears to her eyes.
“It was so awesome to surprise Molly and see her joy in this,” her grandmother Char Hickerson said. “Of course she is greatly loved and we just wanted to show her how special she is.”
Molly’s goal is to work at a children’s hospital.
“I want to be able to make a difference,” she said.
