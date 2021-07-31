by Jim Boyle
Editor
The family of partners with the Furniture and Things Community Event Center has grown once again.
The latest addition came quickly once the seed was planted with the folks at Kiser Construction, a home remodeler specializing in fire and water restoration and emergency services that is based in Elk River and was founded in 2003.
Chris Potenza, of Front Burner Sports and Entertainment, told the Elk River City Council July 19 the newest partner shares the vision officials have for that facility as well as the values they have as a community.
Potenza said Darren Kiser, the owner, is a “longstanding member of the community” and a “truly inspiring person that I am excited for each of you to meet.”
Potenza also thanked Council Member Jennifer Wagner for the initial discussion she had with Melanie Clemons that led to some fast-moving discussion with Kiser Construction.
The Elk River firm has agreed to take over the naming rights to Arena No. 2 at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center community event center. It will pay $19,500 annually for seven years in exchange for branding elements inside the facility.
Potenza said the agreement is in line with what has been seen in other communities for a rink of this stature.
“It’s exciting to see us continue to get major local companies in the community who are finding value in this facility,” said Council Member Matt Westgaard, noting the advisory committee will want to know the specifics with what’s included and not with their package.
“Of course,” Potenza said, noting they are spelled out and the work has commenced with Kiser and an ad agency to design individual branding elements before installation.
Council Member Garrett Christianson said he likes when Potenza shows up to the meeting because he always brings good news and he appreciates the continued effort to keep the sponsorships local.
Other sponsors include The Bank of Elk River and Metal Craft, who agreed to sponsor the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, Lion John Weicht Park and the Youth Athletic Complex by marketing their businesses for a five-year period at these venues.
The city has secured more than $1.4 million that will flow to the city over a 15-year period of time with a mix of multi-year deals.
Furniture and Things agreed to be the official facility partner of the community event center for $65,000 per year for 15 years, totaling nearly $975,000.
Serrano Brothers Catering agreed to provide cafe-style operations for concessions and catering services through a staggered seven-year agreement that will bring the city $5,000 for year one, $10,000 for year two and $15,000 for years three through seven for a total of $90,000. In addition, the city will also receive 12% of concessions and 6.5% of catering sales in the facility.
Cornerstone Automotive agreed to sponsor Arena No.1 for a term of seven years at $28,500 per year for a total of $199,500.
The agreements with The Bank of Elk River and Metal Craft will bring in more than $80,000 within five years. The rates and elements of the agreements vary between the two proposals. The Bank of Elk River has agreed to pay $8,000 each of the first two years and at a rate of $9,000 for each of the last three years of the agreement.
Metal Craft has agreed to pay $7,500 each of the first two years and at a rate of $7,600 for each of the last three years of the agreement.
Between the two of them there will be dasher boards displayed in the two new rinks at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center and various signs at the baseball and softball complexes.
Funds received for the addition of dasher boards and outfield fences will be split evenly between the facility fund and park improvement fund. The Bank of Elk River also has an option for marketing the ice resurfacer machines when the current agreements expire. Those funds will be retained in the facility fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.