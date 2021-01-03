On behalf of all the community members that received meals from the Christmas Dinner, thank you! Thank you, volunteers and sponsors, for the outstanding work supplying food, baking, cooking, packaging and delivering the hundreds of meals for our community.
The Christmas community meal was delicious and plentiful. Although we missed attending the dinner at the American Legion, the drive-through process was quick and we enjoyed our warm meal at home.
During a year of uncertainty, Elk River’s community Christmas meal was a success to so many of us that received this blessing from your hard work. Thank you all for all the hard work and organization. — The Williams Family, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.