Elk River firefighters extinguished a blaze on Saturday, Sept. 9, to demonstrate how they practice putting out car fires in front of their newest fire station. Station No. 3 opened shortly before last year’s open house.
The Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District hosted its annual fire department open house and dance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Station No. 1. The open house was a huge success, and the dance that followed attracted more than 800 people. The event is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. ZLFD Fire Chief Ryan Maloney offered a special thanks to Zimmerman Bar and Grill and Uptown Offsale for their involvement to make sure the event was a success.
Photo by Jim Boyle
Elk River firefighter Jason Cich, a 2022 Elk River Fire Academy graduate, worked with Keenan Barnett, 7, the grandson of Mike Kelleher.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
The Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District showed the community how its newest machine, an MRZR, will be helpful for calls that come from the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
