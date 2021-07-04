After nearly 80 years, family that gave so much for the country to achieve closure
by Jim Boyle
Editor
U.S. Navy sailor Neal Kenneth Todd was one of eight brothers in his blended family to serve his country.
The Minnesota native who grew up in Akeley made the ultimate sacrifice on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese war birds attacked the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor, killing more than 400 sailors and heaping pain, agony and uncertainty on the families who were left to think about what happened to their loved ones.
Todd’s mother had two boys who served as firefighters in the first class on that ship. Wesley Todd, then 21, was off duty and able to be rescued after the attack and survived to face the anguish over the loss of his brethren and his then 22-year-old brother, although his sibling’s death was never confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt during his 60-year lifespan.
The rest of his family waited and wondered of Neal Todd’s fate decades longer and didn’t begin to get closure until March of this year when Orville and Delores Staffenhagen, of Rogers, were called to see if Orville was Neal Todd’s next of kin.
Orville Staffenhagen was one of 11 siblings — nine brothers and three sisters including one who was adopted — of Neal Todd, and he is one of only two still alive.
The Rogers man was told on the call to wait for a follow-up call. On that ensuing call it was learned Neal Todd’s remains were identified on Feb. 11, 2021, nearly 80 years after the attack and nearly four years after the remains of several hundred sailors were exhumed from mass graves to see if advancements in technology could determine whose remains had been buried there.
“Our family has done a lot for freedom,” Orville told the Star News this past Sunday from his living room. “At least we know now that he was there.”
This information about his half-brother has lifted a weight from the Staffenhagens and the other remaining family members of Neal Todd. Orville is his last brother still alive. He has one sister, Karyn (Glen) Stiffler, still alive.
“There was a lot of emotion with that phone call,” said Delores, Orville’s wife. “It seems like it has brought a lot of peace to him. I have seen a lot of examples of that.”
Neal Todd will receive a hero’s welcome home later this week. His arrival at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has not been confirmed yet, but the plan is for him to be interred in Akeley, Minnesota, on July 10, 2021, with full military honors. His gravesite will be near his mother’s, one of his brother’s and his biological father’s gravesite.
“This is a privilege for us to see this finally done,” said Anthony Staffenhagen, one of Todd’s nephews and a son of Orville who will follow the hearse for Neal Todd up to the cemetery in a processional led by the Patriot Guard.
“He may not have gotten his homecoming, but we’re sure going to give it to him now.
“The only bad part is we don’t have all the other kids still alive or his mom.”
Coming from a family of 12, he was one nine Todd children born to Robert B. Todd and Irena (Secord) Todd. Robert Todd died when Neal Todd was eight years old.
The boy and his siblings were raised by stepfather Alfred Staffenhagen Sr. and his mother Irena who remarried and became Irena (Todd) Staffenhagen. They had two children together. The family also adopted and raised a girl named Karyn.
Enlistment in the Navy
Neal Todd enlisted in October 1940 at the age of 20, attaining the rank of Fireman First Class in the U.S. Navy.
Four other brothers (Wesley, Donald, Bazel, Joseph) served during World War II as well, and three additional younger brothers (John “Jack,” Alfred Jr., Orville) served after the end of the war.
Five of them, including Neal Todd, were serving when Pearl Harbor was attacked, making Irena Todd a Gold Star Mother and marking the end of the United States as a neutral party in the fight against Adolf Hitler.
Wesley’s work shift had just ended when the Japanese fighter pilots roared into the harbor inlet. His brother Neal was on post as the ship took its fatal blow.
The below-decks area quickly filled with water and Wesley found himself trapped behind a half-open hatch. His crewmembers saved his life by helping him off with his uniform and oiling him down so he could get through the hatch.
When he got to the surface, the Japanese were striking the lifeboats, and the water was on fire with oil, according to Orville Staffenhagen in a 2013 Star News story.
Wesley survived the Japanese bullets by submerging himself and coming up for quick gulps, Orville Staffenhagen said.
He later boarded another ship and went to war. He finally retired from the Navy years later, but found he wanted back in. He joined the Army and served as a first sergeant in the Korean War.
Orville almost ended up serving in the Korean War, too. He was drafted, and the draft board held off on sending him while his mother was still alive. One month after she passed, he had his orders for service delivered to him. While in the service he got orders to ship out to Korea, but he ended up in the hospital with the measles upon arriving at a New Jersey military installment in preparation for shipping out. That delay changed his course, and he ended up being sent to Germany, the same country his father was stationed in when he was in the service.
“I can’t imagine what she went through,” Delores said of Irena Todd, a mom of all these boys in the service. “There wasn’t communication like there is now. She had to been going crazy.”
Neal and Wesley were both faithful in writing letters to their “Mama” almost weekly, sharing stories and inquiring about the family, according to Neal’s obituary.
“For months after the bombing, Wesley still didn’t know Neal’s fate, and he was terribly worried because he hadn’t seen or heard from him. There were alleged sightings of him on another ship,” Neal’s obituary states.
This made the nearly unbearable even worse.
In March 1942, the family received official notice that Neal was declared missing in action and was presumed to have died during the attack. He is listed among the World War II missing in action on the Courts of the Missing at Pearl Harbor, which will be updated with a rosette signifying that he has been identified. He is also listed on the USS Oklahoma Memorial in Oahu, Hawaii. He was awarded the Purple Heart by the U.S. Navy on January 1944. On Oct. 1, 1942 he received the American Legion Gold Star Citation.
Neal’s remains, along with the other unidentified remains of the deceased sailors, were eventually recovered from the ship from December 1941 to June 1944 and interred in the Halawa and Nu’Uana Cemeteries in Hawaii.
In September 1947, the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratories at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii to begin an attempt to identify the bodies. At that time, they were able to identify 35 men from the USS Oklahoma; however, Neal was not identified.
The remaining members were then buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, commonly referred to as the Punchbowl. In October 1949, the Navy declared those buried there as non-recoverable. He remained there from 1949-2015.
In 2015, the Department of Defense and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency initiated a program to exhume the unidentified sailors of the USS Oklahoma in an attempt to identify the remains using DNA technology.
“For a year and a half of our life, we stayed pretty close to home,” Delores Staffenhagen said. “Orville didn’t hardly go out of the house.”
Anthony Staffenhagen said his dad had concluded Neal would never be identified during his lifetime. That changed this spring with that special call in March from a genealogy group, Anthony said.
“It has always been a prayer for most of us to have him identified and finally be able to bring closure to it and bring him home to his mom,” Anthony said. “That was a pretty special moment. Although they couldn’t tell us his remains had been identified, we knew. It was a relief.”
Coming home
The pomp and circumstance will start at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport when the airport’s fire department provides a water cannon salute after the plane carrying Neal Todd’s casket arrives.
From there, the casket will be loaded into a hearse and led out of the Cities by the Patriot Guard. This group of bikers will coordinate with law enforcement and lead the processional north and not to Fort Snelling in St. Paul as they often do, Anthony said.
The family chose to reunite Neal Todd with his mother, who died and was buried at the Akeley Cemetery when she was 58.
The Minnesota Flag Runners, based in Elk River, will also participate.
“This is all about honoring and patriotism,” Anthony said. “We’re not making any political statements.”
The procession, which will come through Rogers on Interstate 94, will bring Todd’s casket to the Cease Family Funeral Home, 105 Main St., Nevis, Minnesota.
The visitation will be Saturday, July 10, from 9-11 a.m. there.
The funeral service will be Saturday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, 205 Main St., Nevis. The family will be joined by a Navy chaplain.
“Once we leave the church there will be a procession going into Akeley, stopping in front of the old high school where Neal attended,” Anthony said. “Two nephews, one who’s a retired fire chief and another who is a retired firefighter, and other firemen will put casket onto the carriage.”
Once the carriage gets to the cemetery, the Navy will handle the ceremony from there with the help of its own pall bearers, honor guard and a bugler.
There are also plans for a missing man formation carried out by an aircraft squad from the Twin Cities. They will be flying World War II war birds. The Air National Guard is also planning to come from Duluth in their F-15s as well.
Born Nov. 5, 1919, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Robert B. (1892-1922) and Irena (Secord) Todd (1895-1954), Neal Todd was preceded in death by his father, Robert, who passed away when Neal was only 8 years old. Irena remarried a few years later to Alfred J. Staffenhagen (1893-1976) of Akeley.
Neal Todd graduated from high school in 1938. He spent the next two years working on the family farm after high school before joining the Navy.
He is memorialized in the Paul Bunyan Historical Museum and the American Legion Post was renamed to the “Neal Todd Post 0363” in Akeley. A granite Memorial for Those Who Served was dedicated May 31, 1948, in memory of all veterans who honorably served this nation in the Veterans Memorial Park in Akeley.
“He was never forgotten,” Anthony said.
At the time of his passing, Neal was survived by his parents Irena and Alfred Staffenhagen Sr. (stepfather); eight brothers: Robert, Wesley, Donald, Bazel, Joseph and John “Jack” Todd, Alfred Staffenhagen Jr., and Orville Staffenhagen; three sisters: Floy Hanson, Beverly Todd and Karyn Staffenhagen.
At the time of his interment, he is survived by his brother Orville (Delores) Staffenhagen of Rogers, his sister Karyn (Glen) Stiffler of Akeley, and his brother-in-law Howard Peterson of Akeley. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, great and great-grand nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.