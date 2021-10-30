Thinking about planting a tree or shrub this fall? Trees and shrubs are good long-term investments in your property, and they can enhance the beauty of your yard. A group of trees and shrubs can fill a space, help to define your property, and provide a natural screen.
Since newly planted trees and shrubs are subject to water stress as they become established, fall is a good time to plant them because the air temperatures are cooler; they just need at least four weeks of soil temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. However, bare root stock trees and shrubs should always be planted in the spring.
Always consider the location before planting. Avoid planting too close to other plants and structures, and make sure you research the mature height and width of the plant. Mature trees and shrubs may intrude pedestrian walkways, interfere with power lines, block window views, or inhibit the growth of nearby plants.
Once you have determined the ideal location for planting, state law requires that you notify Gopher State One Call at least two days before you plan to dig so they can mark dangerous lines in your yard. Contact them by calling 800-252-1166, 651-454-0002, or 811.
Here are some tips for successful planting and to ensure good root development:
— Soak bare root stock in water for about 20 minutes before planting.
— Set up a tarp near your worksite to make backfilling your hole easier.
— Dig a hole at least two to five times the diameter of the root ball (at the soil surface).
— Dampen the bottom of the planting hole, but do not add soil amendments.
— If there is girdling (where roots are growing in a spiral), separate the roots by making vertical cuts across the sides and bottom of the root ball.
— Lift the plant by the root ball, not the trunk.
— For trees, make sure that the flare of the trunk is an inch above the soil line, and that grafts are 3-4 inches above.
— Gently tap the soil in as you backfill the hole to eliminate air pockets.
— Create a ridge of soil around the tree to encourage water to puddle near the roots.
— Mulching is an important part of keeping your freshly planted tree or shrub safe from mowing equipment, weeds, moisture loss and temperature swings. Keep the mulch about 12 inches away from the base of the planting to prevent superficial roots.
— Watering is critical. You’ll need to water daily for those first few weeks after planting, especially if drought conditions continue. After that, you can taper to every few days, and then weekly until it is established. A slow trickle is the most efficient way to get water to the roots.
With proper planting, watering, and fertilizing, your new trees and shrubs will flourish. Your efforts will be rewarded for years to come with a beautiful yard.
To learn more about Anoka County Master Gardener projects and services, visit anokamastergardeners.org. — Norm Mofjeld, Anoka County Extension Master Gardener
