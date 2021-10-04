The city of Elk River’s Fall Clean Up Day is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maintenance Facility, 19000 Proctor Ave. This event is open to all Sherburne County residents (with proof of residency) and gives people an opportunity to recycle or dispose of unwanted household items for free, or at a discounted rate.
Appliances, electronics, mattresses, tires, bicycles, and more can be disposed of at the event. Be sure to come prepared to unload your own items. A staff member will review your items at the entrance to determine the total disposal cost. Review the list of accepted items and complete the form prior to arrival the day of the event. Payment can be made on-site by credit card, cash or check made out to the City of Elk River.
Full details and forms available at ElkRiverMN.gov/communitycleanup. Contact the Environmental Division for additional information at 763-635-1000 or via email to aerickson@ElkRiverMN.gov.
