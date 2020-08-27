Peregrines raised four young in GRE’s relocated nest box
A pair of peregrine falcons returned in March to the Great River Energy site along Highway 10 in Elk River and accepted their newly relocated nest box. Brooklyn, the male, returned to the site for a sixth year, and Breezy, the female, for a third. The pair produced four eggs, all of which successfully fledged from the nesting box. Three of the eyasses (young falcons) hatched May 6 and the fourth on May 7.
The falcons’ successful reproduction was a special achievement due to the relocation of their nest box. Great River Energy began decommissioning the Elk River Energy Recovery Station in late 2019 and many wondered what would happen with the nesting peregrine falcons who have long made the plant their home. A group of Great River Energy employees weighed various options, consulted with the Raptor Resource Project and developed a solution.
The nest box was relocated in early 2020 to a platform atop the cooperative’s native prairie, adjacent to the power plant.
“We’re not aware of a transfer project like this being successful,” said John Howe, executive director at the Raptor Resource Project. “It was really neat to see that innovation and then the success. It was so exciting to be a part of the project.”
Representatives from the Raptor Resource Project assisted Great River Energy employees with the banding and bird identification on May 28. One female eyass was named Kay and three male eyasses were named Hodgson, Falcor 2 and Kerby. Their names and band numbers are recorded and tracked for future use in the Midwest Peregrine Society Database. All four of the young falcons fledged from the nesting box in June.
The banding process was slightly different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only essential helpers were on site and all wore masks and gloves when handling the falcons — both for the safety of the birds and the people involved.
Great River Energy, with the help of an Eagle Scout and the Raptor Resource Project, first installed the nesting box in 2006. Since then, 42 young falcons have fledged from the Elk River location.
Watch a video which highlights the project: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgp4OB_SdSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.