Partnership with Christ Church in Otsego began in 2008 and has now resumed after pandemic-induced hiatus
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Faith In Action’s Adopt-A-Grandparent Program, for which it partners with Christ Church in Otsego, has returned after a long absence due to COVID-19.
In this program, children in sixth, seventh and eighth grades are matched with seniors for a chance to gather, play games and do other fun activities they can enjoy with grandmotherly and grandfatherly figures. They are accompanied by volunteer adult leaders.
FIA and Christ Church had been partnering on this endeavor since 2008 until the pandemic hit and everything that wasn’t essential took a back seat. The visits would occur about four times a year — until March 2020.
The first visits since then took place April 20 and volunteer leaders shared heartwarming stories of how the visits went.
Monica Mammen said her group visited Bev Gronlund, someone church members in the program had been seeing for three years prior to COVID-19.
“It was hard to say goodbye (at the end of the visit),” Mammen said. “Bev loves to just visit and tell stories. She has some great ones that the boys just loved.”
Even pets benefit, including Bev’s cat named Gabby. “The kids love her,” Mammen added.
Faith in Action volunteer adult leader Josiah Nelson said Glenice Knutson has already invited his group back for another visit.
“We talked about hunting, fishing, sports and lots of other things,” he said. “Glenice shared about her travels.”
Ethan Sharp said his group’s visit with Erv Rojesky provided a great night. They swapped stories and played cards. The boys even taught Rojesky a game they knew and he didn’t.
Abbey Sharp said her group played Rummikub with Doug and Donna Matheson.
“The girls asked a lot of good questions,” Sharp said. “We had so much fun! We love them!”
Stephanie Olin reported Carol Owens told her and her group she had been asking when this pandemic would be over.
“She had crafts sitting in her closet and she was thinking she was never going to get to use them,” Olin said. “She was so happy and (with our visit) felt like God answered her prayers.”
Brenda Anderson’s group visited Pat Glidden.
“We all laughed and had fun playing cards,” she said. “We spent time catching up with what everyone has been doing as well as what Pat has been up to.
“We brought her an Easter lily, which she loved. When we were leaving, we asked if we could pray with her. She asked if we could pray for her friend Glen, so we did.”
Maureen Baty, the executive director at Faith in Action, and Sean Nelson, a pastor at Christ Church in Otsego, coordinate the program.
“Pastor Sean Nelson is a great partner who we love working with,” Baty said. “The seniors look forward to this, as do the students.”
Especially after a pandemic has kept people apart so much.
“When I called the seniors to make sure they are comfortable meeting again, they were thrilled,” Baty said. “A couple of them had plans already, but were going to change those plans so their kids could come visit.”
In all, seven seniors were visited on April 20 by small groups of four to eight kids, totaling 52 people (about 40 kids and 12 leaders).
“It was a great night as usual, Maureen,” Nelson told Baty.
