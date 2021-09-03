Faith in Action’s seventh annual Golf Scramble Aug. 23 at Pebble Creek in Becker attracted 92 golfers made possible by 24 sponsors.
Gold Sponsors were Pellco, Beaudry Oil & Propane, Darter Plastics, Becker Furniture World, J&B, Victory Ministries, Northwest Machine and M&M Machining.
First-place honors from the golf scramble went to Pellco Machine, a team composed of Chad Anderson, Matt Hanson, Ian Holmes and Spencer Hinrichs, who shot a 15-under. They won four rounds of golf with a cart at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
A Central Lutheran Church team with Ben Carruthers, Ryan Braley, Chris Dorff and Kyle Gustofson shot 12 under to score four rounds of golf at Links at Northfork Ramsey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.