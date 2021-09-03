Faith in Action’s seventh annual Golf Scramble Aug. 23 at Pebble Creek in Becker attracted 92 golfers made possible by 24 sponsors.

Gold Sponsors were Pellco, Beaudry Oil & Propane, Darter Plastics, Becker Furniture World, J&B, Victory Ministries, Northwest Machine and M&M Machining.

First-place honors from the golf scramble went to Pellco Machine, a team composed of Chad Anderson, Matt Hanson, Ian Holmes and Spencer Hinrichs, who shot a 15-under. They won four rounds of golf with a cart at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

A Central Lutheran Church team with Ben Carruthers, Ryan Braley, Chris Dorff and Kyle Gustofson shot 12 under to score four rounds of golf at Links at Northfork Ramsey.

