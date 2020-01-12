Great River Faith in Action’s annual gala, “Shine Your Light,” will be Saturday, March 28, at Rockwoods in Otsego.
A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent and live auction, wine wall, raffle drawings and entertainment by comedian Bill Arnold.
Individual tickets and table sponsorships are now on sale and available at www.grfia.org or call 763-263-4277.
