Great River Faith in Action’s annual gala, “Shine Your Light,” will be Saturday, March 28, at Rockwoods in Otsego.

A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent and live auction, wine wall, raffle drawings and entertainment by comedian Bill Arnold.

Individual tickets and table sponsorships are now on sale and available at www.grfia.org or call 763-263-4277.

