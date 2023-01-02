Faith in Action’s second annual Christmas Blessing Bags delivered Christmas cheer to dozens of the organization’s clients, including an elderly homebound couple, a little boy and his mom who fled an abusive relationship earlier this year and a disabled client whose mother died this year.
“The best part is, this is an unexpected blessing and they are SO happy to have company and know they are LOVED by their community,” said Maureen Baty, the executive director of Faith in Action. “For many, we were their Christmas company and they invited us in to talk. After visiting, we were able to share a special time together praying and wishing them a Merry Christmas! It was such a joy to bring some Christmas cheer to these wonderful folks!”
The operation included several moving parts to make the special visits and gifts possible.
The bags are donated by Everyday Grace, a small nonprofit from Otsego that focuses on “unexpected blessings” to those who need a little love, grace and kindness.
Then, area businesses and individuals donated funds so that Faith In Action representatives were able to buy gift cards to local grocery stores to include, as well as treats, a devotional, and more for each bag.
Faith in Action staff, an Everyday Grace volunteer, Faith In Action board members and volunteers delivered each bag to clients in the nonprofits service area.
“This year we delivered 85 bags of gifts with a gift card to some of our clients,” Baty said.
Those making the deliveries got a great deal out of the thoughtful exchange of gifts and Christmas cheer. They heard everything from “This is a real day brightener,” from a disabled client to “This will make my mom happy,” from a young boy whose family fled an abusive home.
An elderly widow said, “I appreciate all you people do for me.”
On a visit to an elderly homebound couple, visitors heard one of them say: “I will never in my life forget this happening. Thanks to all.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.