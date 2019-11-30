How many voters were renters and how many were landowners? Many voters are now renters, and won’t see a rent increase, but property owners will. I think this is unfair, and so do other landowners. From my perspective, only property owners should get to vote on school bond/levy in order to keep the matter a fair vote. — Randy Keyser, Ramsey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.