As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students.
As an AmeriCorps member, with Minnesota Reading Corps, Krista Eizenhoefer has focused on providing our students with extra practice and support to improve their reading skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total 4,200 hours to help our students succeed!
Krista worked one-on-one or in small groups with students who needed extra help building their skills. With Krista supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth. Having this extra support has been vital, especially with all the challenges that came with COVID-19.
I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Krista and all she has done to support our students. As Krista moves on to her next adventure this summer, we’ll have big shoes to fill in the fall. If you’re interested in joining our team as a Reading Tutor, please visit readingandmath.net. — Melissa Wanner, Reading Intervention Teacher and Reading Corps Internal Coach, Liberty Elementary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.