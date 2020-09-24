Law enforcement finds that drones are a useful tool to have
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is looking at adding a drone to its list of law enforcement tools.
Steve Doran, the department’s commander of operations, told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners that some of the uses of the drone may include locating lost children and missing hunters “and occasionally finding someone who is trying not to be found.”
A drone also could be used in emergency situations to protect life or property, to reconstruct serious or fatal crashes, in rescue operations to prevent loss of life and for other authorized uses as set forth by state law, according to a memo to the County Board.
Law enforcement use of a drone is very restricted by state statue, Doran said.
“Most actions with the drone will require a search warrant. There are a few exceptions. We will follow that strictly,” he said.
Ten people from within the sheriff’s office would be trained to pilot the drone, as set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The drone would also be made available to other county departments, such as zoning.
The County Board held a public hearing Sept. 8 regarding the sheriff’s office proposed purchase of a drone. No one from the public spoke.
The sheriff’s office is budgeting $11,000 toward the drone project. It also has $20,400 in grant dollars available.
Finding lost or endangered people
Bill Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, said there are misconceptions about how drones are used.
In the vast majority of cases, he said law enforcement uses drones to do things like search for lost or endangered people.
“There is story after story after story of finding individuals in the woods, in cornfields, in the water. There’s a lot of success with the use of drones,” he said.
In one case last year, a private operator using a drone helped law enforcement find a missing 6-year-old boy and his dog in a cornfield in the Becker area.
Hutton, a retired sheriff from Washington County, said his department had a drone when he was sheriff and it was extremely helpful.
Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said his department has researched drones — also known as unmanned aerial vehicles — and looked into starting a drone program, but does not have one at this time. Nierenhausen said he’d love to have a drone program and he expects that ERPD will at some point, but it’s a matter of prioritizing needs.
The Elk River Police Department has called on the Big Lake Police Department for its drone in several situations and Nierenhausen said it’s been very beneficial.
One instance was a SWAT call-out involving a drunk and disorderly male who said he had a handgun and threatened to kill himself or others. Nierenhausen said they conducted several hours of negotiation by phone with the person. The BLPD drone was used to do surveillance to assess the situation. The incident ended peacefully.
Another situation unfolded at an apartment complex in Elk River. Police blocked off the area and flew a drone over the scene to find a vehicle they were seeking.
Most recently, on Aug. 28, the BLPD drone was used in Elk River to search for the missing driver of a motorcycle after a man who witnessed the bike crash called police.
“There’s some great applications for it,” Nierenhausen said.
The Big Lake Police Department acquired its drone, nicknamed Brutus, in 2018.
Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf said their initial start-up costs were about $20,000, all paid for with donations and grants. That amount covered the cost of the drone, training for the pilots, licensing for the department, cameras, and equipment.
Asked if it has been helpful and lived up to his expectations, he said: “Our UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) has performed beyond our expectations. It has been essential in several incidents, and (is) also used for promotion of the community in very unique videos.”
The drone has had 64 calls for service logged in the past two years, according to the chief.
“We have utilized it for searching for missing children, vulnerable persons, suspects who have fled, and mapping (and) photography of crime scenes,” he said. “We have also used it for producing videos to promote the city for economic development, various groups to capture their events, and for promotion of our department. We have a policy to not utilize it over any private property for criminal investigations without a search warrant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.