Trends outlined at regional economic development update
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
When it comes to a shortage of workers, Minnesota is still feeling the long, dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our labor force woes are really tied to those two months in March and April of 2020, when we had a mass exodus of folks from the labor force,” said Luke Greiner, regional labor market analyst for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. “We lost over 120,000 workers in the state. ... We’re slowly replacing some of those with kids coming out of high school, with people moving here from other states — even though we’re kind of net losers in that regard — and slowly some of those folks that left are coming back. But not enough to offset those losses. So we’re still down thousands of workers statewide.”
Greiner spoke Tuesday, April 25, at a regional economic development update sponsored by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and held at Rockwoods in Otsego.
Greiner said not only did workers leave the labor force, but jobs were lost, too.
Minnesota has regained about 97.5% of the jobs that were lost in early 2020.
“That recovery has really slowed up,” he said. “So if you think about that, three years post (start of the pandemic), we still don’t have the same number of jobs that we did in 2020.”
That trickles through the economy, and he encouraged people to think about that every time they have to be patient when something is taking longer than it used to take.
“It might be that person that isn’t there, it might be the person that they get the part from that isn’t there, or the person that manufactures the part that isn’t there anymore, or the truck driver who delivered the part that isn’t there anymore,” he said. “All down the line of our economy people are missing compared to where we were in 2020.”
Yet, he said, the demand for goods and services really hasn’t waned.
The situation is a bit brighter in Sherburne County and Elk River, where there are more jobs now than in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
As of 2022 there were 26,889 jobs in Sherburne County and 12,197 in Elk River.
“Sherburne County has completely recovered all the jobs that were lost during the pandemic-recession,” Greiner said.
Manufacturing is the largest employment sector in Sherburne County and Elk River, followed by retail trade and then health care and social assistance, educational services and construction.
“Those are the type of employers you have, the type of jobs you have, the type of skills you need,” he said.
Statewide, health care is typically the largest employment sector.
Occupations most in demand in the local area are retail salespersons, fast food and counter workers, home health and personal care aides, nursing assistants and registered nurses.
Regarding pay, Greiner said wage growth has started slowing down recently and is lagging inflation.
“It’s pretty easy to see our employees are getting paid less and less as you (employers) pay them more than you’ve ever paid them, right? So we all kind of get to lose, thanks to this high inflation.”
He said the state’s unemployment rate stands at 2.8%.
91% of Elk River residents are white; German is most common ancestry
Greiner also recapped some demographic trends in Elk River.
Thirty-four percent of residents list their ancestry as German, followed by Norwegian (14%), Irish (11%), English (8%), French (6%), Polish (6%), Subsaharan African (2%), Italian (1%) and Scottish (1%). Ninety-one percent of Elk River residents are white.
About half of the population is married, which Greiner said is “pretty substantial.”
“Being kind of a bedroom community or a collar county or the edge of the suburbs — I don’t know what you guys prefer here — it changes your demographics by a fair amount. You’re more likely to be married, more likely to have kids, more likely to be younger ... all of these things kind of factor into who are the people of Elk River?”
Median household income in Elk River is $83,875, higher than the statewide figure of $77,720.
Less than 4% of Elk River residents are living in poverty and the largest group living in poverty is made up of people age 65 and older. Statewide, more than 9% of the population is living in poverty.
A fourth of the Elk River population age 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 39% statewide.
The homeownership rate in Elk River is almost 81%, compared to 73% statewide.
“Really, really advantageous for homeownership,” he said. “That’s like an indicator that a lot of people use for the health of their own community. Homeownership is the biggest and most important way that people build wealth in America.”
Commuting is a pretty big deal for Elk River residents, he said.
Seventy-nine percent of workers ages 16 and older drive to work alone, but Greiner said a surprisingly large number — almost 7% — carpool.
“That might seem like a laughably low number, but that’s the highest number I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “Usually it’s like 1% or half a percent.”
Ten percent work at home, 1.5% take public transportation to work and 1% walk to work.
