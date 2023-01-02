Recent interviews with four key legislators, revealed some expected, and some surprising, things about how the 2023 Minnesota Legislature will deal with education. K-12 education is one of the two largest items in Minnesota’s state budget. Legislators can have a dramatic impact on opportunities available to Minnesota students.

Let’s start with a surprise: All four of the (DFL) K-12 committee chairs come from suburbs, as do the two Minnesota House Committee vice chairs. These legislators will have a huge influence.

