We have exciting news about an upcoming change to your newspaper. The Star News will be moving to U.S. Mail delivery this March.
Readers are urged to sign up now to continue to receive the newspaper after we make the change to a requester in March.
The new Star News will be undergoing a major transformation as it moves to a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. This means readers will get guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in their mailbox each and every week at no cost.
In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, we need Star News readers to respond by returning a signed requester card. A postage-paid card is inserted into this edition, to make registration as simple as possible.
The information on the cards will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database, and will never be shared with third parties.
Signing up is simple. There are several easy options:
• Complete and mail the requester card.
• Look to the back-page advertisement of this week’s Star News newspaper for full information. Simply fill out the information on the card, cut it out, and mail it back to the address listed.
• Readers can also take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at servicecenter@apgecm.com.
• You can also sign up online at www.erstarnews.com
That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date the card or the email, as these are specific requirements of the U.S. Postal Service.
After you submit a single request you won’t have to do so again for three years when the request expires. It will only take a minute to sign up, and it’s easy. All readers are urged to sign up now to help expedite the transition process.
The Star News distribution office can be reached at 763-712-3544.
We appreciate bringing you local news and information every week and appreciate your continued support.
