An exciting new partnership has launched between Catholic Charities Central MN Foster Grandparent Program and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central MN.
This partnership involves matching Foster Grandparents as Big Grands in the Big Brothers Big Sisters school-based program with one of the first matches starting at Foley Public Schools.
Service to the community has long been a part of Dennis Clark’s life, including during his career in the United States Air Force. Dennis has been a Foster Grandparent for seven years at Foley Elementary and was one of the first Foster Grandparents to sign up for this additional opportunity to serve youth.
Dennis, who will be called a Big Grand along with being Grandpa Dennis at Foley Elementary, was excited to learn during the first meeting with his Little Brother Kasey that they both enjoy reading, airplanes, and learning about space. He is looking forward to the opportunity to develop a terrific relationship with Kasey as they explore their shared interests.
Partnerships such as this can help youth reach their potential and provide them with role models and older caring adults in their lives. There are more youth waiting to be matched with Big Grands in the counties of Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Morrison and northern Wright.
Foster Grandparents spend 8 to 40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the Foster Grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors (formerly Senior Corps) are Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions, and RSVP volunteers, ages 55 and older, who make service their “second act” by carrying the torch for volunteerism in their communities. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. — Pat Braun, Area Supervisor for Catholic Charities Central MN Foster Grandparent Program (Editor’s note: Big Brothers Big Sisters also has students in Elk River, Big Lake and Becker whom they would like to match with “Bigs” or “Big Grands.”)
