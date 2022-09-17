Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District made history when it opened on Sept. 6.
It marked the first year where the school district had more than 1,000 students at every single grade level.
The Elk River Area School District, with schools in Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman, is on the cusp of surpassing 14,000 students in K-12. When you consider the early childhood population it serves as well as residents who take classes through its community education program, there are many thousands more, said Joe Stangler, director of research and assessment for the school district.
The other noticeable difference this year compared to previous years in recent history, is the school district has students in buildings under capacity across the board.
With the opening of Prairie View Middle School in Otsego, and the movement of fifth grade students to that middle school and Rogers Middle School, even students in the district’s growth belt in Rogers and Otsego have room to grow.
Without the addition of Prairie View Middle School and the movement of fifth graders, Stangler said, “Hassan Elementary would be well over capacity and Prairie View Elementary and Middle School would be well, well over its capacity.”
He went on to say Rogers Elementary would be at capacity and Otsego Elementary would have a little room to grow.
“We’d see a lot more pressure on the south end of the school district,” Stangler said. “Prairie View Middle School opened with more than 800 students, ... and Rogers Middle School is just under 1,000 students.”
Prairie View Middle School, which serves the highest growth segment in the district and was built bigger because of this, has room for 400 more students.
Rogers Middle School, meanwhile, started with 995 students and a capacity of about 1,100.
“If we see accelerated growth in Rogers and eastern Otsego (Hassan Elementary School draws part of Otsego), we could run out more quickly than we anticipated,” Stangler said.
The school district had as its goal not to have to come back for more space for at least five years after its last referendum, and 3 1/2 years have passed so far.
“Once we get our Jan. 1 numbers, that will help us identify how much longer we will be able to maintain the south in the format that it’s in,” Stangler said.
Regional enrollment being tracked as well
The school district has its smallest class enrollments in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Fifth and sixth grades, however, are significantly bigger than the middle school class enrollments.
“We will see a slight downturn in high school enrollments for the next few years until those students push through the high school and eventually graduate,” Stangler said.
A cohort enrollment chart demonstrates growth in the elementary grades. For instance, there are 54 more students in first grade than there were in kindergarten last year. It went from 1,038 students to 1,092.
The middle school grades flattened out.
The number of students going from 11th grade shows growth, but it’s convoluted because the 12th grade population includes students who continue on as super seniors in the Compass program.
The transition from 12th grade to kindergarten, however, shows a demonstrable jump.
“That shows we are pulling out of the pandemic years,” Stangler said.
District officials also pay attention to enrollment by region where there are four schools (three buildings) in the north, seven schools in the center and seven schools in the south. Both the center and the south now have four elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.
The north is down by 51 students in K-12 from last year to this year. The center increased three students in K-12 from last year to this year. And the south is up 310 from last year to this year in K-12.
The number of online students in K-8 has gone from 127 last year to 58 this year for a loss of 69 students.
The numbers over the last four years look like this:
•The north region has decreased 99 students in K-12.
•The center region has decreased 282.
•The south region has increased 562.
“This is not surprising,” Stangler said. “This is somewhat what we have been seeing with our numbers we anticipated. Now the question becomes what do we see moving forward. When the 169 project (converting the highway to a freeway through Elk River) finishes up, will we see more growth in the center of the district or in the north?” Stangler asked. “Those are the things we will be talking to you about later this fall when we get our Oct. 1 numbers and when we begin looking at our Jan. 1 projections to see what our future may hold.”
