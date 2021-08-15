Performer known by fans as ‘Happy’ continues to perform as he battles cancer; Aug. 22 event at Rockwoods to serve as benefit for him, family
Michael “Happy” Schneider, the stunt guitarist for the rock institution Hairball, was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 3 esophageal cancer. He hit the ground running to fight for his life. He has undergone six chemotherapy treatments and 28 radiation treatments. This was followed up by an esophagostomy surgery and another six rounds of chemo. He was considered in remission for almost two years before the cancer returned.
Schneider continues to fight and perform.
He and his wife Mandy, sons Chace and Hunter, and his friends in rock ‘n’ roll remain optimistic. His close friends are also throwing a benefit concert at Rockwoods in Otsego.
The day of support and celebration will serve a heavy metal platter of music to help him and his family with medical bills and to get through this difficult time.
This is a family-friendly, all-ages event featuring nonstop live music on two stages with Hairball headlining along with special guests. There will be a silent auction on-site along with food and drinks. Tickets are available at teamhappybenefit.com.
Those who can’t attend the benefit can still make a direct donation or bid on silent auction items on the webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.