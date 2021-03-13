Former ice arena turned multi-purpose facility shines light on partnership with Furniture and Things; ERHS stadium to have turf
Some finishing touches were made to the front of the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River when a work crew for the city put up the building’s sign on March 4.
The sign for the new multipurpose facility — with a premier ice arena, indoor fieldhouse, senior center and banquet space to name its main features — highlights the partnership between the city of Elk River and Furniture and Things.
The Elk River City Council approved during its Oct. 19 council meeting a naming rights agreement that will bring in $975,000 over the course of 15 years. It was inked with the help of Front Burner Sports, a sponsorship and sales and consulting firm in Victoria led by Chris Portenza. Once that was done, the council took formal action on the name.
The facility has opened for use with limitations under state orders limiting the number of people who can gather. A grand opening is still being planned for later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.