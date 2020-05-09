Event center abatement plan approved, 4-1

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Zimmerman City Council adopted on a 4-1 vote a resolution approving property tax abatement for construction of an event center at its May 4 meeting.
Zimmerman and Livonia Township are partners in the Fire District and are preparing to issue tax-exempt general obligation bonds for the construction of a fire hall and event center. The city conducted its public hearing on April 6 for the issuance of $2.05 million in capital improvement bonds.
These capital improvement bonds will finance the city’s share of construction costs for the proposed fire hall.
The May 4 meeting served as the public hearing for the issuance of up to $850,000 in tax abatement bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to finance the proposed event center. Such abatement bonds cannot be used to finance buildings used for governmental purposes.
Both bonds are tax-exempt general obligations of the city, meaning the debt service payments for the bonds will be levied in the city’s annual taxes for the next 20 years.
Livonia Township is responsible for the other half of the costs of the fire hall and event center, and an identical process is playing out at its town hall
May 4 was Zimmerman residents’ chance to speak out about the event center and the city’s plan to use abatement dollars.
Former Council Member Wendy Kowalski was the only citizen to address the council about the matter, and she did during open forum and not the public hearing.
Kowalski supports the fire station portion of the project but not the event center. She asked the council to leave type of operation up to private businesses to turn a buck.
“We’re going to pay taxes on something that’s a private business thing,” she said. “I’m asking you to do the portion (fire hall) that we really need.”
The Zimmerman City Council has unanimously supported the construction of the fire hall, but on Monday Council Member Josh Bondhus did not share the same support for the event center and voted against doing the abatement.
The majority of the council expressed support for building something that will bring people into the community, will serve the committee by being there for weddings, graduation parties and other community uses, and provide a revenue source to either help with the tax rate or raise money for the fire district to purchase equipment and help with the purchase of the department’s first ladder truck.
Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay and Council Member Jay Whiting have been working closely on the development of the fire station project, and both expressed an opinion that the project will be good for the city and will not heavily burden taxpayers.
Martha Ingram of Kennedy & Graven, who has been retained as bond counsel for the city, said she applied the private use business test, and the proposed event center is something the city and town can do. She said abatement bonds are often used to fund amenities to a municipality that wouldn’t be available otherwise.
Among the types of facilities and projects they get used for include parks, other types of community centers, performing arts centers.
“The bottom line with abatement bonds, there will be an abatement levied against properties that benefit from the center,” she said. “The idea is everyone benefits from it.”
The property taxes that will be abated after being collected will be tied to property close to the facility. The money will go into the city’s general fund to pay for the levy.
By law the city can’t pledge to pay any of the bonds off, but it can use revenues generated by the facility to pay for the bonds.
Whiting said the fire hall and event center will add another bill to the city’s bottom line, but mentioned the city’s tax rate has been going down and even with the addition of the project it could still go down. He asked City Administrator Randy Piesecki for confirmation of this.
Piasecki said depending on the increase in valuations and the amount of new construction for pay 2021, it is possible it could go down.
“We will have a better idea later what any potential increase would be,” Piasecki said.
Bondhus said he gets it that the tax rate has been going down, but said it’s “a ton of money and I think it’s going to be a long time before we see any benefit.”
Whiting said even if the tax doesn’t decrease, he said that it “won’t be the large increase people think it will be.”
Mayor Stay said the 8,850-square-foot event center with seating for 300 and a 400-square-foot catering kitchen has generated both positive and negative comments in the community.
He said the event center will eventually turn a profit and be a help in a variety of ways, and there will never be a less expensive way to build such a space.
“If you build on an existing pad later, the cost is going to increase,” he said. “$200 a square foot is dirt cheap. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s coming together.”
Stay said the event center will operate a lot like the Civic Center that the Zimmerman Lions built and gifted to the city to manage.
Tammy Omdal of Northland Securities has been retained as a municipal adviser for this bonding effort. Ingram and a representative there on behalf of Omdal and Northland Securities were involved in the May 4 hearing process and summarized the action to bond for up to $850,000 over a 20-year term. Interest on these bonds will be determined through private placement with area banks. The bonds are also callable by the city should it wish to pay the debt off earlier than scheduled. Annual debt service for the tax abatement bonds is anticipated to be approximately $50,000 a year, depending upon the final interest rate.
The combined annual net levy for both the abatement bonds and the capital improvement bonds will be $178,716 annually to produce a statutory requirement of 105% of debt service.
The initial levy will be made in 2020 for taxes payable in 2021.
Bondhus got the last word before the vote.
“I have concerns about spending that much money right now,” he said. “I think we’re going into some very difficult times. It seems like a whole lot of money to spend.”
