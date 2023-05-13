Paula Benfer is the 2023 Evening of the Arts Star of the Night.
“Paula truly is a shining example of an engaged and community-focused artist,” art teacher Elizabeth Reborvich said. “She is dedicated to lifting up this community through her artwork, teaching and volunteering. Thank you for your tireless commitment to the arts, and for doing it all with a big smile and an even bigger heart!”
Elias Yoder and Vayla Kutsi, co-emcees, hosted Evening of the Arts.
Sloane Husen receives a special face painting artwork by Annabelle Wesolowski.
The Art Gallery contained exceptional student work that has earned recognition at the regional, state and national level.
High school students in the clay class were giving Learn-the-Wheel opportunities.
Instrumental performances, as well as vocal, speech and theatrical performances, entertain visitors.
Elk River High School held its annual Evening of the Arts on Thursday, April 27 to the delight of more than 900 friends, parents, school staff and community members who turned out.
Event co-organizers, Damien Husen and Lisa Rebrovich, shared that guests were treated to an eclectic display of student creativity and talent.
“Elk River High School provides countless opportunities for students to express themselves through their artistic endeavors,” Rebrovich said. “This particular night highlights all levels of creativity, innovative thinking, craftsmanship and skillful performances.”
In the commons, students entertained visitors with a collection of vocal and instrumental pieces, as well as spoken word and theatrical performances.
Beyond the commons, students from the United Nations of Elk River High School shared their rich cultural heritages with visual displays and cultural artifacts that students brought from home. Rebrovich explained, “Students served as cultural liaisons and were able to answer questions and share their unique perspectives.”
In the hallways, visitors discovered artists demonstrating visual art techniques, creative writing works on display, and masterpiece photo ops to pose with and share.
Clay students guided their guest in throwing a form on the pottery wheel while advanced students conducted an outdoor raku firing. The ancient Japanese firing technique was dazzling to watch as students removed their pottery from a glowing kiln.
“I think family and community members enjoy a glimpse into the experiences of our students, and I know students appreciate the interest and insightful questions from visitors,” Husen said.
Student experts were sharing their knowledge and artistic works in photography, technical education metals and woods projects, video photography and the student news program. Interior and Housing Design displayed 3D models while Fashion Montage showcased creative clothing design. The Art Gallery exhibited exceptional student work that has earned recognition at the regional, state and national level.
“The students and staff at ERHS so appreciate the community for attending and engaging with our students as they shared their talents at Evening of the Arts,” Husen said.
