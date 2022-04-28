The Elk River High School Art Department will host the return of its Evening of the Arts.

The department extends its invitation to not only students and their families, but the entire community. This showcase of talents will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Elk River High School.

Here are a few things you will be able to enjoy:

•Art and photography

•Fashion design

•Vocal and instrumental performances

•Cultural displays

•Theatrical season highlights

•Raku firing

•Creative writings

•Ongoing student demonstrations

•Silent auction

•Children’s table and more

Load comments