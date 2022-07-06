Crews closed Evans Street at the 197th Avenue intersection Wednesday morning, July 6. Follow the signed Evans Street detour along 196th Lane, Wilson Street, back to 197th Avenue.
197th Avenue is closed between Irving Street/Holt Street and Dodge Street, including access to and from Highway 169. "For your safety and ours stay out of closed/barricaded areas," according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
The closure is necessary to reconstruct the intersection to the future interchange. The detour will remain in place until the east side work is completed in early fall.
Other construction updates:
- One-lane traffic continues until Nov. 1.
- If you travel on Highway 10, 101 and 169 in Elk River, please slow down and focus on safety as you navigate through the reduced single-lane work zones.
- 197th Avenue remains closed to and from Highway 169.
- Highway 10 in Anoka is also a one-lane work zone.
- Plan ahead to avoid delays. Call 511 or check 511mn.org for current impacts and travel information.
More about the 169 Redefine project
When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Highway 169 in Elk River. For more details, go to https://tinyurl.com/55pecvnz.
