Council tables conditional use permit vote until sound study is complete and a plan for communications between ERX and residents can be devised; questions on best road plan will have to wait for 169 Redefine completion
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
After a lengthy council discussion and public comment, the Elk River City Council voted during a May 16 meeting to approve a platted exemption, vacate an easement, and table a decision on conditional use permit changes for the Elk River Extreme (ERX) Motor Park.
The permit changes would have included bringing a track expansion into compliance, constructing a roof viewing area and installing a changeable copy sign. ERX also requested an hours of operation change on Friday and Saturday nights from closing at 11 p.m. to closing at midnight.
Additionally, city staff recommended changing the entrances and exits to ERX and routing traffic to Brook Road. However, the applicant said this would be an undue financial burden on the business, especially as it is yet undetermined how the 169 Redefine project will affect the entrances and exits.
“By saying, ‘we don’t know if we’re going to continue,’ honestly – do we shut the doors?” Elk River Extreme Motor Park business manager Heidi Goodin said at a previous Planning Commission meeting. “If that condition is in here with a time frame, we would probably pull this CUP (conditional use permit) amendment and proceed with what we have to do with the track and what’s currently stated. That’s a big concern for us at this time.”
Mayor John Dietz said it is too early to talk about changing entrances and exits until the impact of the Highway 169 Redefine is more known.
“I think the city should begin working with MnDOT. … Give us a chance to go through some options, do some studies, do some planning,” Dietz said. “I think it would be an overreaction to do that now.”
Dietz said the biggest issue is the lack of communication between ERX and neighboring residents and that he would like to see that addressed somehow.
Council Member Matt Westgaard said he often takes phone calls from residents after ERX events about noise.
“We need to be more proactive in this area,” Westgaard said.
Though Goodin said at the meeting that she wished residents would reach out to ERX directly rather than to the city, Westgaard said his own family had tried contacting ERX about noise and disruptions “to not much avail.” Westgaard also said he didn’t support routing traffic to Brook Road.
“I would hope that we become better neighbors and find a way to coexist,” he said.
Council members Jennifer Wagner and Garrett Christianson also said communication between ERX and residents should be worked on and that the city should work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the county on potential entrances and exits to the motor park.
“ERX has the right to do reasonable business on its property,” Wagner said. “The residents also have a reasonable right to access and enjoy their properties. Sometimes we just lose our way a little bit.”
The permit changes would come back to the council in July. The council directed staff to get a sound study done during a major event, and work with ERX on a communications plan for ERX and residents living near the motor park.
