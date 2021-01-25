The Elk River City Council approved the purchase of two 2021 Hybrid Police Interceptor SUVs, one 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 Police Pursuit Vehicle and two 2021 Chevrolet Traverses for the Elk River Police Department.
The vehicles will have the necessary additions to equip them for police use. That includes cameras and radar, computer technology and emergency vehicle equipment and outfitting.
The hybrid squads cost more than $37,000 apiece with state pricing, plus another $21,400 to equip each.
The Tahoe comes at a price of nearly $39,000 plus another $8,000 to equip.
The Traverses cost nearly $28,000 apiece plus $10,000 to equip.
There has been $240,000 budgeted in the 2021 equipment replacement fund to cover the cost of the purchases.
The council also approved 2021 street and park maintenance division equipment replacement fund purchases totaling $449,654, and there was $445,000 budgeted. The existing equipment will be sold at auction with the auction proceeds covering the remaining balance for the purchases.
