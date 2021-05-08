ERPD to host May 22 pet vaccination clinic
The Elk River Police Department is teaming up with Barrington Oaks Veterinarian Hospital once again to offer a Pet Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon in the Elk River City Hall south parking lot (nearest to Orono Parkway) and is open to both residents and non-residents.
City Hall is located at 13065 Orono Parkway.
Microchipping will not be available this year. The following low-cost vaccinations can be administered to pet(s) on site:
•Dogs: Rabies ($10), DHPP ($16), Lyme ($30).
•Cats: Rabies ($10), PRC ($16), Feline Leukemia ($30).
This is a rain or shine event, with masks required and social distancing measures in place. Staff will continue to monitor guidelines set forth by the state of Minnesota in regard to gatherings and events, and should there be any changes to the planned Pet Vaccination Clinic, the city will update residents accordingly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.