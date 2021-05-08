ERPD to host May 22 pet vaccination clinic

ERPD to host May 22 pet vaccination clinic

The Elk River Police Department is teaming up with Barrington Oaks Veterinarian Hospital once again to offer a Pet Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 22.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon in the Elk River City Hall south parking lot (nearest to Orono Parkway) and is open to both residents and non-residents.

City Hall is located at 13065 Orono Parkway.

Microchipping will not be available this year. The following low-cost vaccinations can be administered to pet(s) on site:

•Dogs: Rabies ($10), DHPP ($16), Lyme ($30).

•Cats: Rabies ($10), PRC ($16), Feline Leukemia ($30).

This is a rain or shine event, with masks required and social distancing measures in place. Staff will continue to monitor guidelines set forth by the state of Minnesota in regard to gatherings and events, and should there be any changes to the planned Pet Vaccination Clinic, the city will update residents accordingly.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments