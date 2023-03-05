ERPD investigating death of 43-year-old Elk River woman

The Elk River Police Department, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Elk River woman.

Elk River Police were called to a home in the 10000 block of 190th Lane at 11:42 p.m. on Feb. 26 for an unresponsive female. The reporting party advised it appeared the female was not breathing.

