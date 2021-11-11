Schools in the Elk River Area School District are still not inviting the community in for school programs, but that didn’t stop Parker Elementary School from holding a program for its students and inviting the Elk River Police Honor Guard to the front of the school to kick it off.
Veterans and their families were top of mind around the community as schools honored them with revised programs and both the Magnus Veterans Foundation and the Elk River American Legion held free military appreciation dinners.
